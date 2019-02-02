Menu
Organic Milk Group has issued a recall over a potentially fatal microbial contamination. Source: Facebook
Milk recalled over contamination fears

by Gavin Fernando
2nd Feb 2019 2:23 PM

A popular Australian brand of organic milk has been recalled over a potentially fatal microbial contamination.

Organic Milk Group (OMG), which is sold in Australia's top retail supermarkets, has ordered an urgent recall of OMG Organic Milk 1 Litre with a Best Before date of February 4, 2019, over an E. coli contamination.

"Please be advised that due to low level microbial contagion of OMG Organic milk with a best before date of 4th February ONLY, we are taking the precaution of conducting a consumer recall of this product," the brand said.

"Please return any milk you may have with this best before date to your place of purchase for a full refund."

The product has been available for sale at Woolworths, IGAs, Salamanca Fresh, Hill Street Grocer and independent grocers in Tasmania.

E. coli is a potentially fatal bacterial infection that can cause health complications including vomiting, nausea, fever and diarrhoea.

Anyone who wants further information about the recall can contact Organic Milk Group on (03) 6331 9999.

