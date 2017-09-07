Orchid show will bloom in Mullum

ON SHOW: Penny Fox, secretary of Byron District Orchid Society, admires one of the orchids to be entered in their annual show, held this week.

MEMBERS of the Byron District Orchid Society are busy preparing for its annual show to be held from 9.30am-5pm on Friday and Saturday at the Mullum Ex-Services Club.

"You don't have to be a member to enter the competition. It's open to all orchid growers and gardeners and we welcome all entries,” secretary of Byron District Orchid Society Penny Fox said.

"Besides orchids, we have a large section for pot plants.”

Entry is $2 and there will be an orchid raffle. For details, phone 6680 1600.