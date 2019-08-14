Orangutans need our help to survive

SAVING GRACE: Panut Hadisiswoyo with one of the rescued orangutans.

SAVING GRACE: Panut Hadisiswoyo with one of the rescued orangutans. Gita Defoe

WORLD renowned conservationists Mr Panut Hadisiswoyo and Ms Nayla Azmi, from the Orangutan Information Centre (OIC) in North Sumatra, will share stories of their work on the eve of World Orangutan Day in a special event from 5-8pm on Sunday the August 18 at the Byron Community College in Mullumbimby.

They are hosted in Byron Shire by Rainforest 4's founder Kelvin Davies.

"Panut and Nayla will share stories about the permaculture centres they are 'seeding' across northern Sumatra,” Mr Davies said.

"Their first centre, GAYO Permaculture Centre, nestled on the edge of the Leuser ecosystem, has already taught permaculture principles to hundreds of community members and school children.”

The Leuser Ecosystem is known as 'The Last Place on Earth', as it's the only remaining place where Sumatran Orangutans, Elephants, Tigers, Rhinos and Sun Bears still share the same habitat.

The entry fee will help replant rainforest trees in North Sumatra to rehabilitate Orangutan habitat lost to Palm Oil production "

In the past four years OIC has rescued and relocated more than 160 orangutans, restored 2,000 hectares of rainforest, taken 37 wildlife crime cases to the authorities, provided 1,130 training sessions to communities and provided Orangutan Caring scholarships to more than 120 university students.

There will be an Indonesian food stall at the event and a free Gamelan workshop with Dharma from 3.30-5.30pm. Tickets are $15. Go to: www.Rainforest4.org