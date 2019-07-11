Oppo Reno Z offers high end features for under $500

CHINESE phone giant OPPO has unveiled a sub-$500 phone which offers a 48 megapixel camera, a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen and a new feature for night photography.

The Reno Z offers some of the best features of the far more expensive Reno 5G and Reno 10x Zoom for a lot less money.

"The Reno 5G and Reno 10x Zoom are transforming smartphone technology and raising consumer expectations of what's possible in a device,'' OPPO Australia boss Michael Tran said.

"Making premium accessible is, and always will be a priority at OPPO. The Reno Z does just that, taking a number of impressive features from across the Reno Series and making them accessible to Aussies, no matter their budget."

The Reno Z comes equipped with a Sony IMX 586 48MP Rear Camera to deliver super high resolution and colour accuracy. Video performance is also enhanced through the device's EIS image stabilisation technology and 4K video capability.

The Oppo Reno Z will appeal to budget buyers.

For selfies, there's a 32MP ultra-high definition front camera, equipped with a custom selfie optimisation algorithm which targets back-lit scenarios to transform your images.

The Reno Z also comes equipped with Ultra Night Mode 2.0, with a 48MP super HD lens that supports 4-in-1 resolution focus technology.

Its 1/2.0'' ultra-large sensors and f/1.7 ultra-large aperture combine with Multi-Frame noise reduction technology (MFNR) and HDR software algorithms to protect you from over-exposure.

Dazzle Colour Mode also intelligently recognises changing scenarios to optimise brightness and colour, with pixel-level colour restoration ensuring vivid images, even at night.

VIDEO: THE OPPO RENO SERIES

With a large aperture, the Reno Z offers five stylish bokeh settings to choose from for portrait photos.

The Reno Z has an impressive 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The camera is concealed within the 3D Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 surface.

The hidden fingerprint unlock boasts an upgraded recognition structure combined with more efficient AI algorithm to enable even faster and more accurate unlocking.

The Reno Z is available in Aurora Purple and Jet Black.

It comes with128GB ROM and 8GB RAM, the Reno Z promises to allow users to stream, game, download and chat without hitting a limit.

It also has game boost features to reduce lag and boost screen touch response rates.

It has an improved flash charge algorithm to increase the speed of trickle-charging, while carrying a decent size 4035mAh battery.

On the sound front, the device uses Dolby Atmos to deliver better quality.

The Reno Z is available for $499 from JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys and MobileCiti from Thursday, July 11.