OPINION: Who is who at Falls Festival 2017

FALLS Festival 2017/18 has released its 25th line up and, to be totally honest, one name stood up from the list immediately: it was not Flume, it was not The Kooks, it was Daryl Braithwaite.

It's not often that a 68 year old with number one hits from 1974 and 1991 becomes such a discussion topic in a music festival these days, but let's face it, Australians love Daryl Braithwaite and everyone attending Falls Festival grew up listening to his music.

He was the lead vocalist of Sherbet (1970 - 1984), and returned for various reunions.

Braithwaite also has a solo career, placing 15 singles in the Australian top 40, including two number one hits: You're My World (October 1974) and The Horses (January 1991).

His second studio album, Edge (November 1988), peaked at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, and reached number 14 in Norway and number 24 in Sweden.

In 1992, Braithwaite won two Aria awards: Best Male Artist and Single of the Year for the hit Horses, a cover of the song written by Rickie Lee Jones and Walter Becker.

Fun facts: Daryl Braithwaite has a twin brother, Glenn, and he was in the same class at school with Olivia Newton-John.

Confidence Man

Don't feel bad if you don't recognise the name... this pop band from Brisbane only jumped into the music consciousness of triple j some months ago with their sticky hit single Boyfriend (Repeat).

Their music is infectious and unapologetically pop, and completely Australian in style, and it's comprised of members from high-profile local bands The Belligerents, Moses Gunn Collective and Jungle Giants.

Australian pop has a kooky, quirky layer to it that makes it immediately stand out in the American and European markets, in the way that Madison Avenue did in the early 2000s or even the sound that Kylie Minogue had in the 1980s.

But it's was on stage, at Splendour in the Grass 2017, that Confidence Man displayed its true colours: this is a band to watch.

Two performers in very small outfits, offering theatrical and energetic versions of the songs were just the perfect fit for the two original members of the band wearing veils over their faces and, again, very little more.

Splendour crowds loved the set, and so did triple j Unearthed, who posted a video of Confidence Man's set with the question "best up-and-coming live band in Australia?".

To say that not everyone agreed with that opinion is an understatement.

But then again, few Aussie bands offered such a fresh and different live show at Splendour, except for Kirin J Callinan.

We can't wait to see what they have in store for Falls.

Angus & Julia Stone

SIBLINGS: Angus and Julia Stone.

Australia's resident sibling sweethearts have been away for far too long.

Sure, they've been working on their own jams: Angus hazily grooving us with his smoky side project Dope Lemon and Julia quietly following the beat of her own drum, while also becoming the latest music celebrity to move into the Byron Shire.

There's been a hole in our hearts as deep as a well since they last serenaded us in 2014 with their brilliant self-titled effort, a record which hit the top 10 in eight countries and became the Stone's third Platinum release after 2010's Down The Way and 2007's debut A Book Like This.

The incoming Snow is their new release, and if the initial buzz is anything to go by, it'll be another Aussie classic for us to swoon to at this year's lazy New Year summer evenings.

Foster The People

A little fact you may or may not know: the version of Pumped Up Kicks, Foster The People's smash debut single that took over the world in 2012, is actually frontman Mark Foster's original demo of the song.

While that goes some way to explaining the idiosyncratic nature of the tune, it goes further in complimenting the effortless nature and cosmic vibe of this sun-drenched Californian outfit.

Now onto their third record, the critically acclaimed Sacred Hearts Club, the band has built a reputation for fist pumping choruses and melodies that worm relentlessly into your brain.

Liam Gallagher

A one-man walking, talking hit machine, Liam Gallagher would have to possess one of the most recognisable voices in popular music history. As the front man for Oasis, he not only scaled the mountain but stopped for a lager when he reached the top.

Is North Byron Parklands going to survive the ultimate enfant terrible of music? Let's wait and see.

As the lead singer of Oasis, he became a music world sensation, and then was part of Beady Eye before performing as a solo artist.

Gallagher was voted the greatest frontman of all time in a 2010 reader poll by Q magazine.