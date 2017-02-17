OPINION: We really are a nation of welfare bludgers

I REGRET to say it, but we really are a nation of welfare bludgers.

I reported recently that $8 out of every $10 collected by the taxman goes to paying welfare.

In an exclusive interview published in The Courier-Mail today, Treasurer Scott Morrison confirms it.

"Eight out of every 10 taxpayers go to work every day to fund the welfare bill," he told Canberra correspondent Renee Viellaris.

As he spoke, Labor, with the help of the Parliament's class clown, Nick Xenophon, blocked welfare-reduction measures.

Will there be enough money left to pay pensions if vast sums continue to be poured into child care, disability and family assistance packages?

Recently we heard that tens of thousands of "barefaced bludgers" are turning down jobs to stay on the dole.

The gravy train gets longer and longer - and you are paying for it.

HELL ON EARTH

WE may not have to worry about welfare bludgers for much longer, anyway. It seems the world is coming to an end.

A massive lake of boiling carbon stretching 1.8million square kilometres has been discovered underneath the United States.

A carbon pool of this size could emit dangerous carbon that could have a direct effect on humanity as we know it.

Geologists at Royal Holloway, University of London's Department of Earth Sciences found the melting region - which is just 350km below Earth's surface - using a huge network of 583 seismic sensors that measure Earth's vibrations, to create a picture of the area's deep sub-surface.

They were shocked to discover a massive reservoir under western US.

Scientists believe that if any of this carbon was to be emitted into the atmosphere it could have grave consequences for the environment.