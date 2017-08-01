News

OPINION: Trying to get through Sydney airport

Samantha Poate
| 31st Jul 2017 4:07 PM Updated: 1st Aug 2017 6:09 AM
Huge queues at Sydney Airports T2 Domestic Terminal as passengers are subjected to increased security, Sydney, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2017. Airline passengers are experiencing long delays at Australian airports as security is beefed up following a number of terror raids over the weekend.
Huge queues at Sydney Airports T2 Domestic Terminal as passengers are subjected to increased security, Sydney, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2017. Airline passengers are experiencing long delays at Australian airports as security is beefed up following a number of terror raids over the weekend. DEAN LEWINS

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AS A frequent flyer I noticed the increase in airport security and its impact almost immediately as I stepped into Sydney's domestic terminal yesterday.

Bag drop queues for some airlines snaking all the way to the doors, online check-in stations swarming with people and worst of all the lines to get through security trailing behind all the bag drop stations.

The vibe of Sydney's domestic terminal was not like I have ever seen before, with most patrons confused about the cause of all the mayhem.

Lucky for me I didn't have a bag to check so my waiting time was cut in half compared to others, with my only obstacle for getting to my flight on time being the security screenings.

What agitated travellers the most was the persistence of the bag checks, with majority of people having the contents of their bags removed and rescanned numerous times, which was ultimately the cause of such a long queue.

My bags were amongst some of the lucky ones pulled apart in front of their owners looking for specific items that has shown up in the screening.

Staff proceeded to empty the entire contents of my handbag and carry-on to find the 'mysterious' object that had them confused, which turned out to be a decorative key chain on my clutch.

Once cleared the staff proceeded to hand me my belongings in multiple stacks and piles which I then had to repack.

Whilst this was happening my travel companion was swabbed for random detection testing, which the staff members explained was happening "a lot more than usual".

Whilst I respect the procedures in which security and police have to take to ensure all our safety, I felt particularly frustrated with the length of time and manner in which my bags were searched, and I was not the only one.

I felt the general consensus of people at Sydney's Domestic Airport were completely unaware of why there were so many delays keeping them from their gates and scheduled flights.

The Federal Government has since made various public statements urging travellers today to give themselves ample time to get through check-in and security, two hours domestic and three hours for international.

Based on my personal experience I would say this time allowance should be the absolute minimum, as reports from today's patrons have stated longer waiting times than I would have experienced yesterday.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  security sydney airport terror

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Ferris Gump: 'Why I am running bum-naked through Belgium'

Ferris Gump: 'Why I am running bum-naked through Belgium'

THE Byron local has asked the community to interact with him while he is away running and to support his tree-planting fundraising effort.

Bridge makeover 'message of support for marriage equality'

The Belongil Creek Bridge has become a symbol supporting marriage equality.

The gateway to Byron Bay a show of unity with LGBQI communities

Events that will get people talking at Byron Writers Festival

EARLY BIRDS: Byron Writers Festival operations manager Sarah Mah, Deputy Chair Adam van Kempen, Director Edwina Johnson and Marketing and Communications Manager Anika Ebner.

From rock stars to scientists

Council responds to unauthorised holiday letting

Main Beach Byron Bay

More than 1000 dwellings available for short-term holiday rental

Local Partners

Young creatives get on-set experience

NINE young film crew were selected to work on new ABC drama series Deadlock, which starts shooting this month in the area.

Car flips, causing driver serious injuries

File photo.

Tweed-Byron Police were busy over the weekend.

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

Fictionalised families a topic for Drewe

FESTIVAL AUTHOR: Robert Drewe will be at the Byron Bay Writer's Festival with his new book Whipbird.

The Writer's Festival at Byron Bay is only eight more sleeps away

The best and the weirdest: The Splendour Awards 2017

Triple J's Hack presenter Tom Tilley (left) is also the bass player for Client Liaison at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

The festival may be over but the memories will last for ever.

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

IF you’ve been watching Channel 9 over the past few weeks, chances are you’ve seen ads announcing the small-screen return of beloved Aussie comedy Kath &...

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,750,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Superb Clarkes Beach Location

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 From $690,000 to...

Unit 1 - $980,000 - $1,050,000 Unit 2 - $800,000 - $880,000 Unit 3 - $690,000 - $760,000 Unit 4 - $1,050,000 - $1,150,000 Only a 450 metre walk until you hit the...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $950,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Perfect Investment Or First Home

2/23 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 Contact Agent

This free-standing home represents a great opportunity to enter the Byron Bay market for investors and owner occupiers alike. Perfectly located a 10-minute bike...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 $680,000 to...

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Contact Agent

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town centre...

Ultra-Modern Designer Home in Town

House 3,16 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,280,000 to...

This superb solar passive home is the epitome of the sub-tropical North Coast lifestyle. Set in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to town and...

Stylish, Modern Apartment By The Sea

8/183 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 2 2 $650,000 to...

This as new first floor apartment offers such easy, low maintenance living and is situated within minutes' walk of Tallow Beach and shops. With a perfect north...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!