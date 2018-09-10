OPINION: Together we all do much better

CHAMBER: Kate Hardman, Todd Sotheren and Sarah Knight from Byron Chamber of Commerce at last month's Business After Hours.

CHAMBER: Kate Hardman, Todd Sotheren and Sarah Knight from Byron Chamber of Commerce at last month's Business After Hours. Alex Roberts

THIS month as we slip into the highly-anticipated seasonal changes that spring time in our shire brings and our thoughts begin to turn to longer days and more of that beautiful Byron sunshine.

It is with this in mind that our focus this month is on supporting one of our region's most innovative, community-focused organisations, Enova energy.

Partnering up with The Sticky Wicket Bar, Enova will, this month be co-hosting our networking drinks.

Enova will be talking all things renewable energy and with the concept in mind, that 'together we do better', inviting our members to join their growing community of engaged shareholders.

For as little as a $1 investment in this fiercely independent, sustainability-focused energy company, shareholders can assist in creating real time social change.

In addition, we'll be inviting The Sticky Wicket to share their insights on, not only surviving, but thriving in business in Byron for the past 23 years.

As always, there will also be exceptional representation of local powerhouse business leaders, ready to mix and mingle.

Tickets are limited and these events do sell out every month, so make sure you register via Eventbrite to avoid disappointment.

In other news, we'd like to give a big shout out to Jonno Hunter and the team at The Farm and Three Blue Ducks, who pulled together the most incredible dream team of top regional chefs last week; for a drought relief fund raising dinner for our farmers.

Just a reminder to tune in to Bay FM from 12noon to 1pm on Mondays for our show, The New Economy, where we've been having some extremely stimulating chats with the people who make our region so outstanding and unique.

We hope to see you Thursday evening for some great food and quality networking with our business community.

For bookings go to: www.byronbaychamber. com.au/events/ and follow the link to book your tickets.

Todd Sotheren,

President,

Byron Bay Chamber of Commerce