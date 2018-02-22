OPINION: Show us your money makers

BYRON Shire residents are well known for thinking outside the box and community members, blue-sky thinkers and entrepreneurs are invited to join councillors to brain- storm new revenue sources on March 8-9 in a series of workshops around the shire.

This idea come from a commitment I made during discussions around introducing pay parking to Brunswick Heads and Bangalow.

We've heard from many that pay parking is not the favoured option for raising additional funds to deliver council services and upgrades.

Many residents believe that pay parking should be the last option and that there are lots of other ways council could raise funds.

I am committed to working alongside everyone who is keen to explore all options.

So now is our opportunity to sit down, brainstorm and see if there is a hidden gem of an idea out there that we haven't explored.

We've heard about the bed tax, tolls, lottery and even our own currency.

So let's get together, thrash them out and see what we can come up with.

There may be short-term options and long-term ideas that would require legislative change or partnership with other levels of government.

Nothing is off the table. I am committed to exploring all options.

Importantly these ideas will be fed into our Community Solutions Panel who will be tasked with coming up with recommendations around the question: What infrastructure spending should we prioritise and how should we fund these priorities if the rates alone are not enough?

The blue-sky idea sessions will be held at the Brunswick Picture House (March 8, 6-8.30pm), Mullumbimby Civic hall (March 9, 10am-12.30pm) and the Byron Bay Community Centre (March 9, 2-4pm).