OPINION: Plastic bag ban won't save environment

TIPPING POINT: Letter writer Eloise Rowe says the "bag ban” has done very little for the environment, as it's impossible to remove all forms of plastic.

TIPPING POINT: Letter writer Eloise Rowe says the "bag ban” has done very little for the environment, as it's impossible to remove all forms of plastic. ugurhan

THE single-use plastic bag ban has given supermarkets a bonus few millions in savings, while they sell a similar product considered more environmentally friendly.

What a con!

Plastic is plastic, a by-product of oil, in any form or shape.

Before plastic, paper bags and cardboard ruled.

What guarantee is there that the 15 cent bag sold as a substitute is any less environmentally threatening?

To remove all forms of plastic is not a reality.

Many customers have found creative ways of using the original free single-use bags, so they have new purposes. Are we then to assume, that the clear wrapping plastic on many food products will also be banned?

Products such as plastic film are as much a threat to the environment.

Plastic bottles containing food products are also an environmental hazard.

We are forced to live with plastic.

In reality, this ban has done very little for the environment and is making the supermarkets a bonus in new "better quality" bag sales, while saving them millions in not supplying free single-use bags.

Consumers are again faced with higher food bills, along with the recent 10% rise in all milk products and the escalation in motoring costs, forced to buy bags as an alternative to taking their own.

Now having to buy shopping bags will only add insult to injury to supermarket grocery bills.

It is big business and corporations that call the tune and determine the cost of living. Whatever the outcome, profit comes before people always.

Eloise Rowe

Tannum Sands