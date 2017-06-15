OPINION: Our rural lands under pressure

BYRON Shire and Byron Bay are at an important moment. The revised Draft Rural Land Use Strategy (RLUS) and the first development application for a subdivision on the West Byron site are currently on exhibition. The previous draft RLUS appeared to be more of a strategy for urban development, with land release areas planned for many rural locations.

Rural lands are under pressure. All over the world prime food producing land has been taken over by housing developments. This is short sighted; we need to have places to live and land that is productive.

The Department of Planning* recorded that 15.5% of dwellings in Byron Shire are unoccupied, significantly above the NSW average of 9.7%. This is the impact of holiday letting. The Far North Coast Regional Strategy (2006) set a 25 year dwelling target of 2,600 new dwellings by 2031. More than 200 dwellings per year have been approved every year since then so we are now almost at the 2031 targets set by the state government for housing. Ironically, Byron's population has actually been growing at less than 1% per year.

The insatiable need for housing 'product' is what gave us West Byron. Hundreds of submissions and the decisions of earlier councils were ignored by the state government. We now have the biggest development in Byron's history being built on Ewingsdale Road.

The previous council told us community concerns were baseless and we could have input on the Development Control Plan. Now the state government is pushing us to approve a DCP that does not address our concerns. We were also told that we could have input at the Development Application stage. This is where we are now.

What will Byron look like by 2031? Will we recognise it and will it be somewhere we can still love? I urge you to go to Council's website and read what you can, ask questions and make a submission on West Byron and the Rural Land Use Strategy.