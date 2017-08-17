OPINION: Keeping Byron business focus

NEW FACE: The new President of the Byron bay Chamber of Commerce Todd Southeren

HELLO to the Byron Business community,

My name is Todd Sotheren and I have just taken over the presidency of Byron Chamber of Commerce from Gail Fuller, who we would all like to thank for her tireless hard work on behalf of local businesses over the last two years.

Gail has left us with some solid foundations upon which to continue building a chamber that is relevant and effective for its members, as well as the community more broadly.

As for my background, I spent 15 years in Sydney working across strategy, communications and creative as a consultant to ad agencies and brands, both large and small.

Nowadays I am using these same skills to help enterprise founders to give birth to their start up visions and to help them achieve product-market fit, as well as to find their first customers and investors.

I am particularly proud to be associated in this capacity currently with our very own community-owned renewable-energy company, Enova.

That's more than enough about me now - it's really all about you, our thriving ecosystem of businesses.

Our vision here at the chamber is to help flesh out a comprehensive map of the myriad things that are happening in our region, across entrepreneurship and business - from all of you working away in home offices, to those inspirational global businesses, founded and operating within our region - who give us an increasing reputation as punching far above our weight, as a business community.

As Byron Bay experiences some rapid changes over the next few years, we would like to be a part of ensuring that all that makes our home unique is not only protected, but enhanced and that business conducted here is of direct benefit to the community as a whole.

I'm really looking forward to meeting you and hearing all about your business.

Todd Sotheren