OPINION: Joke will ultimately be on law-breaking morons

TIME TO REFLECT: All road users need to think about their actions. John Grainger

LAST week was Queensland Road Safety Week, so I was shocked when on my way to work I witnessed something far from safe on the road.

When ambling up Edward St in Brisbane's CBD, I saw a cyclist ride straight through a red light, dodging peak-hour pedestrians and traffic as he went.

Anyone who regularly finds themselves in the city would know this isn't uncommon but what was unusual was that, for a change, there was a police officer there to witness it.

Like a 1920s slapstick comedy of errors, the officer reached out to apprehend the rogue rider - but the pedaller was too nimble. He saw the cop coming, swerved out of the way and pumped his legs to freedom - grinning as he sped away.

I have no doubt most cyclists are well-behaved and law-abiding but, like every other section of the community, there will be a small percentage of people who habitually push the envelope, giving the rest of their cohort a bad name.

I'm certainly not just talking about cyclists - there are also drivers, motorcyclists and even pedestrians who flout the law.

This week we're meant to be talking about how we can be safer on our roads to drive down this shocking road toll, which is well above the same time last year.

Unfortunately, it's clear some on our roads just aren't getting the message.

Whether you're a cyclist, motorist, motorcyclist or pedestrian, please take five minutes this week to think about your actions and how some simple changes in your behaviour could save a life - maybe even your own.