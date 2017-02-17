OPINION: Gridlocked after billion dollar hwy upgrade

A BILLION dollars was poured into the Ewingsdale to Tintenbar Pacific Highway upgrade and yet there seems to have been a major stuff-up with the Byron interchange.

Coming back from Brisbane during the morning last week electronic signs were flagging 60km/h speeds and delays turning off to the popular seaside village.

And this is all because, one of the jewels in the crown of the highway upgrade, the Byron interchange, doesn't seem to work very well.

During peak hours of the working week, the roundabout at Byron is gridlocked leading to a queue of cars basically blocking one of the southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway.

It's only a matter of time before someone gets rear- ended on the highway as this is a 100km/h zone.

The dual roundabouts that make up the Byron interchange feed cars in from about three or four different roads, but the bottleneck seems to caused in the morning because all lanes drain into one around The Farm and have to slow down to get around the relatively new roundabout and entrance to the new Byron Central Hospital.

I've been through it around 8.30 in the morning several times during the week and it always seems to be gridlocked, with plenty of cars backed up and unable to move unless you pull an illegal or dangerous move.

I can only imagine what a problem it is going to become during Easter when events like Bluesfest flood the town with extra visitors.