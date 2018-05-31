Menu
Renewable energy sources could be the way of the future for farmers.
OPINION: Fair price solar a big win-win for producers

by MP for Ballina, Tamara Smith
31st May 2018 3:50 PM

SMALL-SCALE producers of solar power are facing having their feed-in tariffs slashed, following a suggestion by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal.

If the government follows the tribunal's recommendation, solar households and businesses will see the price for the extra electricity they produce and supply to the energy grid fall from about 11 cents to just 8c per kilowatt hour. Some retailers, such as Enova Energy, to their credit, offer up to 16¢ per kilowatt hour.

Towns on the Northern Rivers are among the top 10 in the state to take up solar power and nearly 34,000 of those who adopted the technology in good faith will be affected.

It's a kick in the teeth for people who have invested thousands of dollars to support our clean energy future and save some money over time.

The fact that excess electricity generated by solar households and businesses can then be sold to their neighbour at nearly four times what they receive adds insult to injury. It's unfair and shows contempt for the whole clean energy sector.

Last week I introduced a Bill calling for a fair solar minimum rate to be guaranteed to households and businesses with complying solar photovoltaic systems generating up 10 kilowatts or wind turbines that are providing excess energy to the network.

The Fair Price for Electricity Supply Amendment Bill 2018 recognises the many benefits those thousands of NSW solar residents and businesses bring to the energy sector, to their communities and to the planet.

Those domestic producers are doing the heavy lifting as part of a global clean energy revolution and they should be rewarded for it, not penalised.

Our planet is warming and the risks to humans and other species from excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are matters of scientific fact.

But our governments are in the grip of the fossil fuel industry, and talk of reducing carbon emissions is usually just that - talk. Action, real, decisive action, is sadly lacking.

It is time the NSW Government helped reward rooftop solar producers for their investment - and for the benefits they bring to the planet.

