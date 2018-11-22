OPINION: Destination Byron sets its sights on busy 2019

BYRON Shire's visitation was 2.1million last year, worth an estimated $722million to our visitor economy and this visitor expenditure directly and indirectly supported 5,760 full-time equivalent jobs. Of the 1.1million domestic day visitors, an estimated 47,000 were international visitors.

Destination Byron's most recent SEQ domestic overnight visitation market data, showed, this was our number 1 ranking source of visitors, for our domestic market, valued at approximately $135million a year with 267,000 overnight trips to Byron Shire representing 36 per cent of Byron's visitation with 702,000 visitor nights spent in Byron Shire.

Data also shows the Sydney holiday market is worth approximately $105million with 133,000 overnight visitors - this is 25.5 per cent of all domestic overnight visitors to Byron.

Sourcing this data and evaluating these statistics on the Byron Visitor Economy is what the highly skilled, hard-working members of the Destination Byron board of management has been able to achieve over the past several years. Our board is not funded by council or government and we have raised our own funds to finance this very important project, through partnerships and sponsorship fundraising all for the benefit of our membership.

Our members include all businesses related to the Byron Visitor Economy, as Byron Bay is the epicentre of the visitor economy for not only Byron Shire but also the wider Northern Rivers area. Dispersing our visitors throughout the shire and region is key to the overall management of our visitors, especially when we have reached our visitor capacity, at peak times like Easter and Christmas. Now Byron is hosting the three biggest music festivals in Australia - Bluesfest, Falls festival and Splendour In the Grass, as well as a host of smaller festivals, dispersal is the key.

With Ballina Byron Gateway Airport terminal expansion in progress and strengthening of the runway under way to take bigger capacity planes, the future looks very positive with airport visitor numbers expected to grow significantly over the next few years.

To the north, Gold Coast Airport (GCA) is currently upgrading their terminal and runway to take larger capacity planes from both domestic and destinations with flights from China, Asia, Singapore and New Zealand as well as direct flights from Japan. With 30 regular flights to Sydney daily and 19 flights a day to Melbourne, GCA is also providing fastest bus service to Byron of just 35 minutes to and from their terminal to Byron. In addition, GCA is building a brand new 190-room motel complex on site to be opened next year.

Byron is positioned perfectly between these two airports - each offering different services to suit the needs of short or long term stay visitors. This is just one reason why our visitor growth is assured into the future. The Pacific Highway upgrade is also more than half completed, cutting many hours off the driving times from Melbourne or Sydney upon its completion in 2020. Byron is perfectly placed to benefit economically from both the fly and drive markets.

After attending Byron Bay Chamber of Commerce AGM last week I would like to congratulate all board members on their appointment for the next 12 months, with Mr Todd Sotheren re-elected as President.

I would like to thank all our members, sponsors and partners for their support throughout 2018 and wish you all the best for 2019.

