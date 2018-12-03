OPINION: Byron alive with new businesses

TOGETHER: Mark Holden- Sourdough Business Pathways, Sarah Knight, Adam Collett and Todd Sotheren- Byron Bay Chamber of Commerce, Fiona Sheridan- Sourdough Business Pathways and David Jones from Destination Byron at last Friday' evening to an epic Christmas party.

TOGETHER: Mark Holden- Sourdough Business Pathways, Sarah Knight, Adam Collett and Todd Sotheren- Byron Bay Chamber of Commerce, Fiona Sheridan- Sourdough Business Pathways and David Jones from Destination Byron at last Friday' evening to an epic Christmas party. Contributed

I KNOW we bang on about it a lot, but seriously we just never get tired of talking up our endless stream of established and inspiring new business' here in Byron.

Just a week or two back, I was out in town on an idyllic, balmy evening - classic Byron, and I have to tell you, the place was pumping.

That very week three classy new establishments had opened their doors - all of them contributing to the vibe in the CBD and making the night life atmosphere a little more 'upmarket'.

Admittedly I had some apprehension around how our market would support three new entries at once - all targeting more or less the same market segment; but I am here to tell you that Bang Bang (formerly Earth and Sea), Locura (formerly La La Land) and The Loft (formerly Hogs Breath Café) we're all absolutely heaving with new clientele bearing great attitudes.

These venues now adding to our already strong line up of quality evening establishments, I couldn't help but smile and feel really positive about our offering here in Byron town; particularly as it appeals to our preferred visitor type - those aspirational professional couples.

The type who, as the data from Destination Byron shows, are not only the best contributors to our local economy but are also consistently the most engaged and respectful of our unique culture and pristine environment.

So we really just want to acknowledge all the quality operations, hard-working venue owners and their teams, who are making such a significant contribution and building such a compelling offering that has come to make Byron Bay such a strong destination proposition.

To all our members and to the wider community, have a safe, rejuvenating and well-earned holiday break and if you've had your head down, going hard all year, make sure you take a moment to look up with fresh eyes and be grateful for all that we have going for us in beautiful Byron Bay.

Meanwhile at our recent epic Christmas Party tha we co-hosted with Sourdough Business Pathways and Destnation Byron, a silent auction was held where around 170 guests bid on items generously donated by local business.

The auction raised just under $3000 with proceeds to be gifted to Liberation Larder to assist with Christmas catering for those sleeping rough.

Seriously looking forward to another exciting year ahead in 2019.

-Todd Sotheren

Prez @BBCC