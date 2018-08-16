Fraser Anning's first speech was 'disgraceful'

SENATOR Fraser Anning's first speech on Tuesday evening was disgraceful, and the ideas he put forth should be condemned.

Calling for Australians to "hold fast to the crimson threads of kinship," Senator Anning praised the pre-1970s White Australia policies, pining for the days when Australia discriminated against migrants based on their ethnicity.

Much of the discussion has since focused on the Senator's use of the phrase "final solution" when talking about immigration.

We could argue back and forth - and I suspect he would like us to - as to whether the phrase was intentional.

But there was more than enough context throughout the rest of the speech to make it clear he wants ethnicity to be front and centre of our immigration policy - and he sees his own European ethnicity as the most desirable.

The speech was so extreme that Pauline Hanson, who used her own maiden speech in 1996 to warn Australia would be "swamped by Asians", called it something "straight from Goebbels' handbook".

When figures on the political fringes (and increasingly in the mainstream) stray into the territory where Senator Anning just set up camp, they often fall back on some familiar excuses.

They are concerned about culture, not race, they say. How could we even insinuate such a thing?

If Senator Anning attempts to rely on similar excuses he should be laughed out of town.

"Fifty years ago Australia was a cohesive, predominantly Anglo-Celtic nation," he said not long into his speech.

"What makes Australia a nation is not the happenstance of shared geography, but what unites us - our common history, values, language and ethnicity," he also said.

"More than anything else, it is our ethno-religious identity that defines us and shapes our national destiny."

This was not a speech delivered by somebody who was uneasy about the pace of cultural change, or concerned about the unintended effects of mass migration.

This was a senator using the floor of Parliament to ask the question: if racial discrimination was seen as OK 50 years ago, why can't we do it now?

What's a good word for thinking a great deal of society's problems could be addressed if we were all, on average, just a little bit whiter?

I call that racism - and I'm encouraged to see that label being widely applied to Senator Anning's views.

The Senator makes much of his Gladstone roots; he owns a home here, and has spent time working with Bechtel and acting as a "pub rescue" consultant.

But how can he claim to represent us when he's made it clear a large portion of our community would never have been allowed into the country if he'd had his way?

Andrew Thorpe is a journalist at The Observer.