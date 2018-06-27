OPINION: All well within my technical area

VLADBALL: Putin is kicking major goals when it comes to a whole of regime re-brand.

VLADBALL: Putin is kicking major goals when it comes to a whole of regime re-brand. Christian Morrow

WHEN it comes to the World Cup, it's going to be hard to pick a winner.

But I do take some comfort in cheering on Mexico and Iran because I know it would irritate POTUS.

The stats of course will be easy to crunch - goals and points for and against and number of times Ronaldo crashes dramatically to the pitch only to miraculously rise again to score with a gravity defying free kick.

Sure some team will hoist the silverware aloft at some stage, but the real winner in the geopolitical, emotional and cultural sense will be harder to call.

Will it be the boffins in bunker manning the Video Assisted Referee (VAR)?

Looking for all the world like a drone strike team in the back blocks of Arkansas taking out terrorists, they've certainly had a profound affect on games so far including Australia's games against France and Denmark.

Easier to pick is the biggest loser which is of course FL-OPTUS who have received multiple red cards for their insane attempt to broadcast the World Cup using only carrier pigeons.

Which leads us to SBS who have watched the broadcasting ball drop at their feet. All they have to do is poke it into the back of the net and they will podium.

However I still feel let down by their second rate video technology - apparently the players still can't hear the tactical instructions I yell at the screen every night.

But certainly the winner will be Vlad Putin who is kicking major goals when it comes to a whole of regime re-brand. The sun is shining, the streets are tidy but don't order the Novichoktail.

Meanwhile another Russian off to stage right has had mixed success with FLOTUS wearing the notorious I REALLY DON'T CARE DO U? jacket.

Not sure what message she was sending when she visited the huddled masses banged up in secret locations across the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Was it a deeply ironic barb directed at the Republican Party or an sarcastic dig at POTUS.

In either case, FLOTUS better watch out or she could find herself inside a chicken wire cage quick smart.