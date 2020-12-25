Worker chases $800k after Central Queensland mine mishap

A Central Queensland mine worker has filed a lawsuit against multiple mining companies for $800,000 after he fell over and twisted his knee on a Bowen Basin mine site.

Daniel Hayhoe filed the court claim in the Rockhampton Supreme Court for damages for personal injury.

The claim relates to an alleged workplace incident at South Walker Creek mine, Strathfield, 35km from Nebo, on September 30, 2017.

Mr Hayhoe, 33, had been employed by Workpac Pty Ltd since August 2017 and was working as a heavy machinery operator.

Workpac is listed in the claim and is being sued for $791,732.63.

HSE Mining Ltd, which provided plant and operators to BHP, was the principal contractor of BHP to the mine and the host employer of Mr Hayhoe, is being sued for $878,294.63.

The third defendant is BHP Billiton Mitsui Coal Pty Ltd as the owner and manager of the mine, and is being sued for $878,294.63.

Detailing the incident when the injury took place, Mr Hayhoe had been working as an operator and parked his machinery in the "go line".

According to the court documents, a go line is where workers parked their machine after use.

Mr Hayhoe was walking on the nearby pathway and "his left foot tripped on rough, uneven rocky ground on the pathway, causing him to stumble forward" and he "placed his right leg out to stop himself from falling".

Mr Hayhoe then "hobbled" to his crib hut and reported his twisted knee to an HSE employee.

As a result of the incident, Mr Hayhoe allegedly sustained serious damage to his knee.

Mr Hayhoe underwent a knee reconstruction that involved removing and using part of hamstring from his uninjured leg.

The court claim details Mr Hayhoe still experiences "horrendous pain", his "knee swells sometimes and often slicks", has "dysfunctional movements in his right leg and difficulty pivoting his right food" and "phantom cramps in hamstring".

Mr Hayhoe claims his pain is 6/10 on the pain scale.

Mr Hayhoe used to be an avid skier, rock and roll dancer and runner, but cannot do those activities now.

He has also allegedly gained 15kg since the accident because of lack of exercise and is openly depressed and frustrated about his residual medical condition.

Mr Hayhoe stated he was off work from September to April for 27 weeks and lost $83,045,92 in wages. He is also claiming a future wage loss of $500,000.

No defence has yet been filed.