The Park Hotel in Suffolk Park has reopened, for 10 people at a time in line with current NSW restrictions related to Covid-19.
News

OPEN AGAIN: Where the beer’s flowing and the food’s cooking

Liana Turner
15th May 2020 5:45 PM

SOME businesses have been able to reopen their doors from today, subject to strict constraints.

Cape Byron Distillery has announced its cellar door would reopen for small group tasting sessions from Saturday and Stone & Wood is open in the same capacity from today.

Both will be allowed up to 10 patrons at any time, as will any restaurants.

The Park Hotel at Suffolk Park has reopened but only for 10 people at a time in line with current NSW rules; you must book a table in advance by phoning 02 6685 3222.

The pub is doing regular takeaway orders for within Suffolk Park and is open seven days from today, 7.30am to 8pm.

The Stone & Wood Byron Tasting Room is operating in line with government guidelines.

Four pre-booked “Welcome Back” sessions will be available for 10 people at a time on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Stone & Wood has been able to reopen for tastings catering to up to 10 people at a time, under certain restrictions.
These will include tasting paddles, food and a tour.

The sessions are being run at 12, 2, 4 and 6pm.

Meanwhile at Cape Byron Distillery, you can book online for small group tasting sessions starting on Saturday.

The experience includes a full guided tasting of Brookie’s dry gin, slow gin and Mac. liqueur, a Brookie’s gin and tonic with native fingerlime, a sneak peek at their new make spirit and more.

Barrio eatery and bar in Byron Bay’s Habitat precinct opened with a soft launch today from 4pm.

“Our chefs are excited to showcase a new type of menu, and welcome our favourite customers back through our doors once again,” the business said in a post online.

Barrio is offering $15 takeaway food boxes and they’re boasting slow cooked lamb with peppers and olives, smoky eggplant with fried onions yoghurt and mint and fish smoked on the bone with tomatoes and tamarind.

“We are gradually easing into the “new normal” and from Wednesday May 20 we’ll be open 11am to 3pm Wednesday to Friday,” they said in the post.

Has your business reopened? Let us know: email editor@byronnews.com.au or text 0429 724 055.

byron bay business byron bay food covid-19 restrictions northern rivers business northern rivers community
Byron Shire News

