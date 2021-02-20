Online DJing course by women and for women

Northern Rivers performers Rasela Torise and Lainie Chait, also known as the Spin Sistas, are

offering online DJ courses for women.

Ms Torise said they are offering the courses to redress the deep gender disparity in the music industry.

"It's crazy to think but when I first started DJing in 2003, and even now, it's such a novelty to see a woman on the decks spinning tunes," she explained.

The Spin Sistas are offering interactive, eight-week video courses via the Podia platform, so students can develop technical skills at their own pace.

It includes weekly face-to-face catch ups and a dedicated one hour one-on-one session where each student can focus on specific issues relevant to them.

The course also offers women the chance to connect with other creatives and join a greater

community of female DJs across Australia and around the globe.

"Our courses will provide women with a safe and supportive space to connect with other

like-minded women, learning together and empowering one another. We look forward to seeing what musical collaborations may come of it in the future," Ms Torise added.

From left, Lainie Chait, Charlotte Morrow-Smith, Rasela Torise and Lee Collier.

Lainie Chait said believes gender shouldn't come into judging a person's skill.

"Man or woman, we're all human beings. When we dance to music, we're not thinking 'Is the DJ a man or a woman?' We're moving to the rhythm of the music because the DJ is skilled, and they're passionate about what they're playing - gender is immaterial," she said.

"We're not doing the course to discriminate against men - it's to give women confidence so they can meet male DJs on a level playing field," she added.

The course was developed in collaboration with film students from SAE Creative Media Institute in Byron Bay, Charlotte Morrow-Smith and Lee Collier.

Ms Collier said the project enabled the students to put their skills and talents to work on an industry project.

"We were fortunate that Rasela and Lainie had a very clear idea of what they wanted to do. It was just a matter of translating that into film terms for them," Lee said.

"Everything we'd learnt over the last year came into practice and that was such a good feeling. I felt privileged to be a part of the project," said Ms Morrow-Smith.

The next intake for the Spin Sistas' DJ course is March 2021. To register your interest, contact spinsistas2020@gmail.com.