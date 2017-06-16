One vision for the world

BYRON Bay youth advocate Mark Robertson will take his passion for hip hop out into the world when he heads to America next month after winning a Churchill Fellowship.

Mr Robertson founded One Vision Productions, a program that collaborates with schools and other community-based organisations to offer youth mentorship, education, hip hop music, dance and film production workshops.

He will travel across the US for six weeks visiting places like the the Bronx and Los Angeles to gain an understanding of established arts-based educational programs and pathways designed to empower disadvantaged youth.

"I want to see how hip hop music and arts programs are being used to address issues of racism, bullying and poverty in some of the most disadvantaged districts across the US,” Mr Robertson said.

"I want to explore different ways to engage vulnerable young people in positive social and educational activities using music, media and the creative industries.”

For more than 15 years Mr Robertson has worked at bringing OVP to regional and remote communities across the country, successfully reaching more than 10,000 young people in more than 60 communities, encompassing indigenous communities in far north Queensland, the Northern Territory and, more recently, in schools in his own community in the Northern Rivers.

One Vision Productions will be a holding an open day this Saturday to launch its new One Vision Productions Creative Hub, located in the Byron Bay Industrial Arts Estate.

The Hub is a space for young people to participate in youth programs, music courses and creative workshops run by the group.

It will offer opportunities for young people to participate in Ableton Live courses, street art workshops, beat making, dance workshops and more, in a safe and supportive space.

For more go to: www.one visionproductions.com.au