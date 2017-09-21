One Street Removed in Bangalow

BANGALOW film maker Terry Brown is all about community and keeping it real.

One of the street walks he filmed in and around Bangalow for his Street Removed project has been nominated as one of nine finalists in the Qantas Travel Insider My Town Spirit competition.

His project is called Street Removed because Terry believes the real heart and soul of a town resides one street removed from the main drag.

"On the main street is the veneer of the town that serves the tourists and visitors but once you get a street back that's where people are doing real things, where you can have some engaging conversations, because people are not trying to be other than themselves,” Terry said.

His films are not about product placement, branded content or advertising sleight of hand, and that's because no-one pays Terry for anything.

"I know that as soon as someone pays to be in one of my films I'll have to change the message and give over someof my editorial control,” he said. "As soon as I do that, it just becomes a boring ad and people turn off because they aren't getting an authentic look at our town and community.”

When Terry first moved to Byron Bay, he hit the library to learn the history of the place. He also had a stint managing the Byron Visitor Centre for a year where he developed a deeper understanding of the area.

"I think we are really desensitised by social media pitching to us and selling to us all the time and I'm not sure all those people on social media talking the talk actually walk the walk.”

Terry's formula is simple. He picks up his trusty steady cam loaded up with his iPhone, Go Pro and microphone and sets off around the town, and simply asks people, "Hey what are you up to?”

Check out Street Removed on Facebook and see their Spirit of Bangalow film at http://travelinsider.qantas. com.au/australia/regional -australia/mytownspirit -vote#/gallery/