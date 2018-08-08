Pink’s incredible act for fans

American singer Pink performs in the first Australian concert of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour at Perth Arena in Perth, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Pink will perform in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane during a 35-date Australian tour. Picture: AAP

American singer Pink performs in the first Australian concert of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour at Perth Arena in Perth, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Pink will perform in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane during a 35-date Australian tour. Picture: AAP

AUSTRALIA'S favourite pop star Pink has so far postponed three dates on her mammoth national tour due to illness - and there's still no word about if or when she'll be able to resume her touring commitments.

As the 35-date Australian leg of her Beautiful Trauma tour hangs in the balance, tens of thousands of ticketholders face a nervous wait to find out when the dates will be rescheduled, and whether or not they'll be able to make it. With the capacity at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena approaching 21,000 for concerts, that's around 60,000 punters waiting to hear when they'll get a rescheduled date with the singer.

The good news is, Pink may be on the mend - she was yesterday released from Sydney's St Vincent's hospital, having had two stints there in recent days. On Sunday night she was admitted suffering dehydration, and after her release was then readmitted on Monday and diagnosed with a gastric virus.

Amid the health crisis, there's been a surprising amount of bile directed at this working mum of two as she's been laid up at hospital thousands of miles away from home.

But so-called fans who've fumed at the singer for daring to require hospitalisation during her Australian tour should remember that the star chose to stick to gruelling, lengthy arena tours for her Aussie visits when she could play far fewer concerts if she made the jump to stadiums.

A stadium tour can accommodate tens of thousands more ticketholders per show, but generally makes for a much more impersonal concert experience as fans squint to get a glimpse of their idols from seats that can be literally hundreds of metres away from the stage.

Pink on stage on the first night of her Australian tour, in Perth on July 3. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Wainwright

Australia is far and away Pink's biggest touring market per capita, and the demand among concert goers means she plays far more concerts on our shore than many other performers of her stature who stick to stadiums. Last time she was here, in 2013, she played 46 shows across the country.

Let's look at her contemporaries: During her 2017 Australian visit, superstar Adele played just eight stadium shows nationwide across 20 days.

Earlier this year, Ed Sheeran played 12 stadium shows across Australia, performing to average audiences of well over 100,000 at a time.

By comparison, on this tour, Pink has already played, in one 12-day stretch, nine shows at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena alone. She'll return there for an additional two shows later this month, health issues notwithstanding.

Fans queue outside Qudos Bank Arena on Monday night — the evening’s concert was cancelled with only hours to spare. Picture: AAP

And she's playing venues as small as the Adelaide Entertainment Centre - with its 11,300 maximum capacity, it's literally one-tenth the size of the stadiums her contemporaries perform in.

She knows her shows - and her beloved aerial work - translates better in a relatively intimate setting, so she stays put in the same arenas she played for each Australian tour dating back to 2004. The people who buy her records get to see her up close and personal, but it means a lot more shows for Pink, a lot more work - and a higher chance of illness.

Fans should rest easy in the knowledge that the famously hardworking star is not known for cancelling concerts: Pink completed her 142-date Truth About Love world tour from 2013-14 with only a single concert worldwide cancelled due to sickness, while her 2009 Funhouse tour saw her drop out of a Brisbane date due to laryngitis - then reschedule it to a week later.

This leg of Pink's World Tour is set to finish in Auckland on September 11, and then there's a six-month break until she resumes her concert commitments with a string of dates across the US.

Adele’s Australian tour: Way less shows, WAY more people at each gig.

Assuming the shows to be rescheduled are confined to dates in Sydney, can we expect to see them tacked on to the end of this leg, after her New Zealand commitments? Motivational speaker Tony Robbins has several talks booked at Qudos Bank Arena from September 13-16, which presents a potential clash, but there is then a four-day gap before Asian rock group Mayday are set to perform.

Based on Pink's track record, if there's a way to make it work - she will.