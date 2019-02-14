One shot the difference in final

BYRON Shire bowlers most certainly had a successful tilt at the 2019 Tweed Byron District Triples Championships Finals conducted at Mullumbimby last Sunday.

Mullumbimby's Paul Gray, Ben Leeson and Richie Northcott (Skip) took top honours in a field of 13 teams entered in the Open Triples. These fine bowlers, after winning their preliminary round went on to defeat fellow club mates Ross Graham, Trent Foremen and Mark Hogan in the quarter finals, then went on to eliminate Ocean shores' top bowlers Andrew Montgomery, J.T. Gray and Troy Makin in the semis after the game went into an extra end to declare the winners.

Their final against Kingscliff's Terry Lee, Paul Watson and Steve Massey had the lads working hard as the Kingscliff team led for the first nine ends before they fired up to take over and lead 17-12 by the 21st end. A resurgence from the Kingscliff team resulted in a nail biting finale as the Mullum crew fought back strongly to hold on and close the game out with a one shot buffer to cement their place in the Zone One finals set for later this year.

Bangalow lads Gerry Swain, Jeff Nolan and Richard Rombouts were the shining stars in the Reserve Grade Triples. Following on from a solid win against Cabarita's Henry Pluimers, Jim Rannie and Eric Marsden in the Quarter finals, the team faced off against Ocean Shores' Brian Howell, Neil McLeod and Ray Linabury in the semis. In a closely fought dual, the Bangalow boys held on to a narrow lead throughout the game to stake their place in the finals with a 1 shot surplus. The final against Cudgen Leagues' Andy Stockdale, Les Browning and Brian Turner resulted in a tough encounter. With the score on 11-11 after twelve ends and then 20-16 in their opposition's favour after 20 ends, the lads dug deep to pick up 3 singles and then a big 5 shots on the 24th end to gain the lead again and take the game with a narrow margin. Well done Bangalow, good luck at the Zone finals.