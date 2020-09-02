One of the best dual-cab utes for exploring your own backyard

The Triton GLS is one of the more affordable dual-cab utes on the market.

Like many across the state, our family is wearing its maroon-coloured glasses at the moment.

When it comes to holidays we’re getting parochial. Given the situation south of the Smart State and the various time frames being considered about reopening the borders, Queensland is the place to be when it comes to downtime this year.

Over the past two months, the Mitsubishi Triton GLS has been in our garage proving to be the perfect COVID-19 ally.

Dual-cabs have rapidly become an Aussie favourite. Our family, too, has become smitten.

Shutdowns have seen the load-lugger become vital in daily life.

Leaving the office meant furniture was hauled home, and no sport meant finding different activities. Exploring locally, the family has been mountain biking and trail running away from the hordes.

It’s also led to a home cleanout and some trips to the dump.

When sport did return families were confined to cars at some venues to watch from the sidelines. The Triton became a pseudo grandstand.

These are among the reasons why so many Australians have adopted utes as more than work chariots.

Mitsubishi is well placed with the Triton, and it remains one of the more affordable utes on the market. The top two selling dual cabs, the Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger, have a greater weight on the budget.

Our test GLS with an auto transmission is currently available for $46,290 drive-away, which includes a seven-year/150,000km warranty and three years of servicing. The GLS includes some reasonable kit, among the highlights are 18-inch alloys, seven-inch touchscreen featuring smartphone mirroring apps Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, side steps, rear diff lock for extra traction, keyless entry with push button start and dual zone aircon.

A bare-basics GLX can be had for $35,990 with a manual box. Opt for a HiLux and you’ll be up for nearly $50k for a rudimentary SR, while the Ranger XL is similar if you aren’t an ABN holder.

With strong off-road credentials, the Triton presents as one of the better buys. While the driving experience isn’t as good as a Ranger, nor does it have the resale of a HiLux, for those wanting to tow small boats and caravans, or just use it for the odd weekend job then it presents a strong case for those on a budget wanting to buy new.

When it comes to the bargain basement competitors, I’d back in the longevity of the Mitsubishi against a LDV T60, Great Wall Steed or SsangYong Musso.

Inside the Mitsubishi Triton GLS, that currently comes with a seven-year warranty.

AT A GLANCE

Mitsubishi Triton GLS

PRICE $46,290 drive-away

WARRANTY/SERVICING 7 years/150,000km; $897 over five years

ENGINE 2.4-litre turbo diesel, 133kW/430Nm

SAFETY Five stars, seven airbags, AEB, blind-sport warning, lane-departure warning, misacceleration mitigation, rear cross-traffic alert

THIRST 8.6L/100km

TOWING 3100kg