Crystal Castle and Shambhala Gardens owner Naren King and the team are excited to be reopening after 72 days of closure.
One of region’s popular tourist spots to reopen after months

Francis Witsenhuysen
31st May 2020 12:00 PM
IN A symbol of normality, one of the biggest tourist spots in the region will reopen its doors this week.

Crystal Castle and Shambhala Gardens owner Naren King said it felt absolutely amazing to be reopening after 72 days of closure – the first time in 34 years the international tourist attraction had shut for more than two days.

“We are so grateful to once again offer locals and visitors the magic of crystals and the beauty of nature,” Mr Kind said.

“Many people have said the Castle is the first place they will visit once they’ve been they’ve been let out of confinement.

“It’s a milestone event.

He said it was sad to close but it allowed the team to get creative.

“We have renovated the cafe after 34 years, and blessing the giant Buddha and Buddha pond which have had a major makeover

“We are reopening a much better Crystal Castle than before.”

He said in keeping with physical-distancing guidelines, the normal deeper experiences have been replaced with a new twice-daily Sound Healing with the Blessing Buddha.

This is 30 minutes of Crystal Singing Bowls which can take visitors on a journey of deep relaxation and peace.

Mr King said they managed to keep 37 of their team on, with some have been working from home and working safely on-site on the new creative projects.

He said tourism had taken a severe hit on the North Coast due to the pandemic.

“I think we will see a lot of business struggle to get back on their feet so the time to support local business is now, so they can thrive again,” he said.

Physical-distancing measures, as well as new extensive cleaning protocols, according to health department guidelines, have been introduced.

“We have invested in more than 500 litres of sanitiser and they have sanitising stations all over the 10 acres,” Mr King said.

“More than ever people will be looking and needing a place to get our and relax in, find peace and be enriched in the magic of nature.

“The giant crystals, the blessing Buddha are waiting and the rainforest is waiting.

“I thank my incredible team for their flexibility, their creativity, love and hard work to make a place of significance which can be part of what the world needs now.”

The Crystal Castle will reopen on Thursday, June 4, from 10 to 5pm.

