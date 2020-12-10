‘ONE OF A KIND’: Private eco-retreat hits the market

A private eco-retreat at wedding venue at Coorabell is up for sale via expressions of interest.

A NORTHERN Rivers property with powered yurts, cabins and a restaurant has gone on the market.

Previously managed by an international resort brand, 139 Newes Road at Coorabell is a "one of a kind" property with approval as a resort, retreat centre and wedding venue.

Selling agents Brett Connable and Nick Russo from Ray White Byron Bay said it was located on 65 acres by the Wilsons River.

An example of the cabins on the property.

"Offering unrivalled potential for future investment, approved infrastructure includes 18 cabins, restaurant, manager's residence and large conference centre with a commercial kitchen," their listing states.

"Five powered yurts for events, classes or additional glamping accommodation.

"Conference pavilion with large commercial kitchen, reception area and balcony dining area.

"Most recently being run as a private eco-retreat centre and wedding venue, the property was previously managed by an international resort brand.

Large decks take in the beautiful surroundings.

"The property boasts its own extensive permaculture gardens providing most of the fresh produce, there are 120 solar panels to generate electricity, all the water is harvested onsite and a brand new onsite sewage treatment plant makes this property very sustainable.

"The manager's residence is separate from the resort and is surrounded by landscaped gardens right to the edge of the river with its own swimming hole.

The property could be a jewel in the region’s tourism crown.

"Stunning grounds, extensive infrastructure, outbuildings and expansive permaculture garden all bring this magnificent property together as an amazing opportunity in Byron Bay hinterland tourism."

The Coorabell property is offered for sale via expressions of interest closing on Wednesday, December 16, at 3pm.

