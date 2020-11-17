One month left to apply for bushfire recovery grants

BUSHFIRE-impacted businesses and primary producers in regional communities are being urged by the NSW Government to submit their applications for bushfire grants with one month to go until the December 15 deadline for three significant financial assistance programs.

The $10,000 Small Business Grant, the Bushfire Recovery Grant of up to $50,000 and $75,000 Primary Producer Grant have played a vital role in keeping regional businesses and economies afloat following the devastating impact of the summer bushfires.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro reaffirmed the government's commitment to the regions and said the successful bushfire grants have made an immense difference.

"We know that many have been doing it tougher than ever before, whether it's from drought, the bushfires, or the unique challenges of COVID," Mr Barilaro said.

"I've committed to supporting Regional NSW at every step of this recovery and these grants have kept businesses going.

"We've provided almost $350 million to small businesses and primary producers through these three grant programs alone.

"The NSW Government is committed to helping everyone who needs it, so I'm encouraging everyone to get your applications in now."

Resilience NSW Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons asked businesses and producers to make the most of the supports available.

"We know that the simple act of putting a hand out for help can be incredibly difficult," said Commissioner Fitzsimmons.

"We will keep these grant programs open to December 15 to ensure people are able to come forward in their own time. I know many people and communities have already, and will continue to do so over the coming months, be dealing with the anniversary of the fires. If you haven't managed to come forward yet to seek assistance please do so before the programs close.

"With one month to go I'm encouraging small businesses and primary producers impacted by the bushfires to access these supports. If you need any advice about the application please call the dedicated bushfire support line on 13 77 88 or visit service.nsw.gov.au," Commissioner Fitzsimmons said.

These three grants are part of the almost $4 billion joint Australian and NSW Government commitment to support bushfire recovery efforts in NSW.

About the three grants which close on December 15

Bushfire Recovery Grant for up to $50,000

If you're a small business or non-profit organisation, and you've suffered direct damage to your premises or equipment as a result of the NSW 2019-2020 bushfire event (beginning in August 2019), you may be eligible for a bushfire recovery grant.

The bushfire recovery grant of up to $50,000 is to help pay for costs associated with the clean-up and reinstatement of a small business or non-profit organisation's operations. The costs could include, but are not limited to:

• payment for tradespeople to conduct safety inspections

• equipment and materials required for cleaning up

• the removal and disposal of damaged goods and materials

• repairing premises and internal fittings

• hiring equipment and/or replacing stock needed to resume operations.

www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/apply-bushfire-recovery-grant-directly-impacted-small-businesses

$10,000 Small Business Grant

If your small business has experienced a significant decline in revenue as a result of the NSW 2019 -2020 bushfires (beginning in August 2019), and it's located within a specified Local Government Area (LGA), you may be eligible for the $10,000 small business support grant.

The grant may be used for, but is not limited to:

• meeting standard business costs, including utilities, salaries and rent

• seeking financial advice to support the recovery of the business

• adjusting the business to be viable in the changed local context following the bushfires

• developing the business and extending business reach through marketing and communications activities, or

• improvements to make the business more resilient to future disasters.

www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/apply-small-business-bushfire-support-grant

$75,000 Primary Producer Grant

The Special Disaster Grant - Bushfires is designed to help primary producers pay for immediate clean-up and repairs to infrastructure.

www.raa.nsw.gov.au/disaster-assistance/special-disaster-grant-bushfires