One man has died and another is injured after a freak worksite accident.
Breaking

Man trapped under rubbish dies in freak worksite accident

by Shannon Molloy
27th May 2019 2:34 PM

A man is dead and another is seriously injured after the pair became trapped beneath landfill in a freak worksite accident in western Sydney.

Emergency crews rushed to the tip on Kangaroo Avenue at Eastern Creek after the incident occurred this morning.

The men's colleagues were frantically digging through debris in a bid to free them, but one man - whose age is currently unknown - died.

Another man, aged in his 30s, was rushed to Westmead Hospital with shoulder and abdominal injuries.

 

A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

It's understood the men were hit by a heavy vehicle and covered in the rubbish it was pushing.

Rescuers reached the man who survived and freed him, transporting him to hospital, before discovering the body of the second person.

Several paramedic crews, including an air unit, were involved in the response, along with numerous firefighters and police.

SafeWork NSW is investigating the incident.

