Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Obed Lekhehle competes in high jump.
Obed Lekhehle competes in high jump.
Athletics

One-legged high jumper goes viral

22nd Feb 2020 11:52 AM

YOUR excuse to not get off the couch and go to the gym is no longer valid. And it's all thanks to one inspirational athlete.

South African athlete Obed Lekhehle is leaving people across the globe speechless with his high-jump heroics quickly going viral.

A video of Lekhehle competing and clearing the bar doesn't sound like anything to wild, but when you see he has only one leg it's truly incredible.

Competing in the T42 category at the 2019 World Para Athletics Junior Championships, Lekhehle bounces towards the bar and sails over it.

His stunning efforts got him  a silver medal at the Championships, which took place in Nottwil, Switzerland.

The inspiring youngster cleared 1.65m and left social media in absolute awe over the unbelievable feat.

"You've got to be kidding me. This is incredible," Fox News anchor Taylor Bishop wrote.

Lekhehle lost his leg in 2008, when he was just eight years old, after he was hit by a vehicle.

He has excelled on the athletics stage in South Africa in both high jump and long jump events. He set a South African record in 2017 when he broke the national under 18 high jump record.

Also in 2017 he was awarded the Let's Play Sports Star of the Year of SuperSport and Express.

high jump obed lekhehle para-athlete play sports star of the year south africa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maybe give this bay a miss if you want to take a dip

        premium_icon Maybe give this bay a miss if you want to take a dip

        News BALLINA’S popular swimming spot has received a poor water quality rating by Ballina Shire Council.

        Finally, some good news for farmers

        premium_icon Finally, some good news for farmers

        News WHAT a difference some rain can make – cattle prices and demand surges across...

        Your only chance to get Splendour locals tickets

        premium_icon Your only chance to get Splendour locals tickets

        News THIS weekend, organisers will allow locals to buy tickets to the 2020 version of...

        This NSFW 'yoni' art exhibition has thousands talking

        premium_icon This NSFW 'yoni' art exhibition has thousands talking

        Art & Theatre Exhibition's 31 days of celebrating 'yoni diversity'.