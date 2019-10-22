One in four Aussie firms keen to connect to 5G

ALMOST a quarter of Australian businesses plan to adopt 5G services in the next 18 months, according to a new report.



But more than a third are taking a 'considered' approach, questioning the benefits of the change.



Australian businesses recognised 5G offered more than just speed, with other benefits including multi-device connectivity and lower network latency.



More than 2 in 3 Australian businesses feel that their operations are constrained by current network performance. But 1 in 3 organisations cited a need to see 5G solutions that are specifically tailored to their industry sector.



Half of the organisations surveyed stated that they required additional information to determine why 5G is a better solution than current 4G.



The research from Samsung Australia and Tech Research Asia delved into the views of more than 800 technology decision makers from a cross-section of industries to help shape a view of how businesses are considering the implications of 5G and their readiness to adopt.



It found almost 80% of Australian businesses set to adopt 5G related mobility services within the next three years.



There are some interesting case studies among those surveyed.

A major Australian bank is trialling 5G branch connectivity linked to smartphones and Samsung's DeX solution, ensuring seamless connectivity and information access for its mobile customer service and banking employees.



An Australian AI company that has created 5G connected drones to undertake aerial surveillance of areas under bush fire threat equipped with AI to identify issues and assets on the ground in real-time to assist emergency service and fire crews.



:"There is no doubt that 5G is both a trigger and an engine that will transform the way Australians live and work, but also how businesses operate in an increasingly mobile driven economy,'' Danny Mandrides, Head of Enterprise and Government, IT and Mobile, Samsung Electronics Australia said.

:Now more than ever before Australian businesses are telling us that they demand the bandwidth, stability, and opportunities that 5G will bring.

Tim Dillon, Founder and Director at TRA said: "Australian businesses are at the global forefront in terms of their position to be leaders in exploring new territories and capabilities associated with 5G powered products and services.

"We will see rapid change in the coming years for how people bolster their business operations and strategy with 5G powered services.

"There is naturally a degree of intrigue, interest, excitement, and keenness from businesses to understand how they should be thinking about what the future may bring, which is why it's critical they build their understanding of 5G and develop a plan that can be actioned to deliver solid outcomes and avoid potential pitfalls or redundant investments," Dillon added.