Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died and another is in a critical condition following a double stabbing in Sydney’s west overnight. Picture: AAP
A man has died and another is in a critical condition following a double stabbing in Sydney’s west overnight. Picture: AAP
News

One dead in Sydney ‘double stabbing’

by Erin Lyons
24th Aug 2020 7:34 AM

A man has died and another is in a critical condition following an alleged double stabbing in Sydney's west overnight.

Emergency crews were called to Bertha St, Merrylands, just after midnight on Monday following reports a man had been stabbed in the neck.

Twenty minutes later authorities received another report that a man had been stabbed in the neck at Uren Pl.

The two men, aged 49 and 40, were was rushed to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition where the younger man later died.

Two crime scenes were established and Polair the Dog Unit was called into help search the surrounding areas.

A 26-year-old man was arrested a short time later at the nearby on Bird Ave, Guildford.

He was taken to Granville Police Station.

Police believe the three men are known to each other.

Inquiries continue.

Originally published as One dead in Sydney 'double stabbing'

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
editors picks stabbing sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Redmen no match for rampaging Seahorses

        Premium Content Redmen no match for rampaging Seahorses

        Rugby Union A red hot Ballina Seahorses side ran riot over the Grafton Redmen with an entertaining 54-19 victory

        Ballina horse trainer disqualified by Racing NSW

        Premium Content Ballina horse trainer disqualified by Racing NSW

        News THE local trainer’s eight-year good record was considered during the punishment.

        From film to building: COVID webinars to support businesses

        Premium Content From film to building: COVID webinars to support businesses

        News A NUMBER of online tools, webinars and other toolkits are available to Northern NSW...

        Attention seeker! New signs to protect our koalas

        Premium Content Attention seeker! New signs to protect our koalas

        News ONE Northern Rivers council has been invited to take part in a trial of these new...