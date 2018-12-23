Man killed in KFC stabbing

The scene of a fatal stabbing in Bondi Junction. Picture: Steve Tyson

One man is dead and another is in hospital after a stabbing in Sydney's eastern suburb of Bondi.

Police were called to Oxford Street at Bondi Junction on Saturday night just after 8pm, following reports of a man being stabbed multiple times.

The altercation between the two men happened at a KFC, police were told. Picture: Steve Tyson

Police were told two men, a man in his 50s and a man believed to be in his 30s were involved in an altercation at a fast food outlet, both men suffered stab wounds.

Officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command were assisted by NSW Ambulance paramedics as the performed CPR on the older man, however he died at the scene.

Both men suffered stab wounds, it is not known at this point if the men knew each other. Picture: Steve Tyson

The younger man was arrested and taken to St Vincent's Hospital and put under police guard. His condition is unknown at this stage.

It is not known whether the two men were known to each other.

An investigation is underway. Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command will be assisted by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

- with AAP