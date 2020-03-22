Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
One person has died after a post-immersion incident at Bribie Island North this afternoon.
One person has died after a post-immersion incident at Bribie Island North this afternoon. Simon Cassidy
Breaking

One dead after being pulled from water at popular campground

Ashley Carter
by
22nd Mar 2020 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has died after being pulled from the water off a popular Bribie Island campground this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics and a rescue helicopter were called to a post-immersion incident off the Ocean Beach campground just before 1pm.

One person was assessed at the scene for critical injuries but sadly died.

A police spokesman said they were in the process of notifying the next-of-kin.

A male patient was also assessed but declined further treatment, the spokesman said.

More to come.

More Stories

bribie island bribie island north drowning ocean beach campground post immersion queensland ambulance service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        20,000 jobs on the line as Northern NSW tourism suffers

        premium_icon 20,000 jobs on the line as Northern NSW tourism suffers

        News THE industry normally delivers $7000 to the economy every minute, but it’s all come to a grinding halt.

        Byron set to have 3.5 million annual visitors by 2030

        premium_icon Byron set to have 3.5 million annual visitors by 2030

        Council News The council will place a strategy on managing growing visitor numbers on public...

        Heading north? Expect delays on Pacific Motorway

        premium_icon Heading north? Expect delays on Pacific Motorway

        News LANE closures will be in place while work is carried out from Sunday at 6pm.

        Backpackers make hard choice whether to stay or head home

        premium_icon Backpackers make hard choice whether to stay or head home

        News BYRON Bay is starting to see the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as...