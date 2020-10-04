A person has died after being pinned under tractor

A man has died at Pimlico after becoming trapped under a tractor. PICTURE: Adam Yip

UPDATE 10.20am: EMERGENCY services received a call at about 4pm yesterday to a property on Pimlico Road, Pimlico, near Ballina, following reports a man had been found injured.

The man had reportedly been working on a tractor in a shed on the property when he was injured.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended, along with NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, the 52-year-old man was declared deceased.

A crime scene was established and forensically examined.

The man's death has been deemed not suspicious. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Original story: A PERSON has died after they became pinned under a tractor at Pimlico yesterday.

NSW Ambulance confirmed the incident on Whytes Lane occurred at about 4.25pm.

A bystander started CPR until emergency services arrived.

The Westpac Life Saver Helicopter was called, but was called off as the person had died.

More to come.