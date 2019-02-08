One billion and rising

EACH year one billion women rise across the world to take part in the biggest mass action aimed at ending violence against women.

Next Thursday the women of Byron Shire, in solidarity with women around the world, to celebrate V-Day with a Flashmob Dance on Main Beach and evening performances of Vagina Conversations - a local take on the well-known Vagina Monologues, where local women share their stories.

"Its a fact that 1 in 3 women will be raped or beaten in her lifetime, that's one billion women across the world” said V-Day organiser Stroma Lawson. "Every February, women rise to show our local communities and the world what one billion looks like and through dance celebrate the fact that we have not been defeated by this violence.

"We rise to show we are determined to create a new kind of consciousness - one where violence will be resisted until it is unthinkable.”

V-DAY Byron Bay Flashmob Dance takes place from 6am on Thursday February 14 on Main Beach Byron Bay. Wear Red. Bring Placards. Go to: Facebook: V-Day Byron Bay / Byron Bay One Billion Rising