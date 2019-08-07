Menu
One big problem with Seachange reboot

by Nick Bond
7th Aug 2019 10:29 AM

 

Beloved Australian drama series Seachange made a return to screens last night, almost 20 years since it last aired - and fans rushed to social media to deliver their verdict on the long-awaited reboot.

The show about a high-flying city lawyer (Sigrid Thornton) starting a new life in a small beach town initially ran for three seasons on the ABC from 1998 - 2000, earning rave reviews and huge ratings.

The original Seachange …

Now, a rebooted fourth season has debuted on Channel 9, bringing several new characters (and a whole lot of ad breaks) into the mix.

Reactions were mixed as the #Seachange hashtag trended across Twitter last night - some fans praised Thornton and the other founding cast members for slotting back into character after 20 years, but others complained the reboot felt forced and so far lacked the charm of the original series:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

But the biggest problem for many fans - bigger, even, than Thornton's TV daughter being recast from Cassandra McGrath to Brooke Satchwell - was the change of location.

The instantly recognisable Victorian beach town of Barwon Heads had served as Seachange's fictional "Pearl Bay" setting in past seasons, but for season four, Seachange was shot around NSW's Northern Rivers region.

Same fictional town of Pearl Bay; just 1800-odd kilometres north. Given the original series was so focused on Pearl Bay's unique small town charm, the location change did not go unnoticed:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Airing directly after Nine's juggernaut The Block, Seachange episode one was a ratings winner for Nine, pulling in 787,000 viewers across the five metropolitan capitals.

Seachange airs 8.40pm Tuesdays on Nine. What did you think of episode one? Let us know in the poll below:

 

