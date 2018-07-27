'Once in a lifetime': Migaloo spotted off the North Coast

Byron Bay photographer and artist Sean O'Shea was lucky enough to capture these images of Migaloo the white whale as he passed by the North Coast.

Byron Bay photographer and artist Sean O'Shea was lucky enough to capture these images of Migaloo the white whale as he passed by the North Coast. Sean O'Shea

A BYRON Bay photographer has had a "once in a lifetime encounter” with Migaloo the white whale.

Sean O'Shea posted the incredible photos on his Facebook page last night.

"Welcome to Byron Bay! We spent one glorious hour off Cape Byron today with this much loved and magnificent mammal,” he wrote.

Byron Bay photographer and artist Sean O'Shea was lucky enough to capture these images of Migaloo the white whale as he passed by the North Coast. Sean O'Shea

"Thanks to Wild Byron Sea Safaris and Glenn Sanders. A big thank you to Glenn who skippered the boat and took us on this unforgettable adventure.

"What added even more to this once in a lifetime encounter with Migaloo was sharing the experience with Mark Franklin from The Oceania Project.”

Byron Bay photographer and artist Sean O'Shea was lucky enough to capture these images of Migaloo the white whale as he passed by the North Coast. Sean O'Shea

Mr O'Shea said the experience was "life changing” and that the crew wasn't even looking for Migaloo specifically.

"It was a chance in a million, the most breathtaking and moving experince,” he wrote.

"So grateful and in awe of what happened today.”

Many of his followers were happy to see the beloved white whale return to North Coast waters.

Byron Bay photographer and artist Sean O'Shea was lucky enough to capture these images of Migaloo the white whale as he passed by the North Coast. Sean O'Shea

Alison Reid wrote: "You'll be on a high forever now Sean.”

Jan Hinchliffe: "So thrilled for you Sean, what a great sighting!”

Elizabeth Robinson: "What a cheeky mammal... no notice as to his ETA... no previous phone call? No reservation... just popped in hey?.”

JP Goodridge: "A million whales passing the East Coast of Australia... good job Sean. Definitely something you will not forget soon.”

Tiffany Lee: "What a perfect moment for you. Bloody well deserved.”

Marsha Perchard: "Wonderful! Always happy when Migaloo turns up!”