On your design bike Byron

ON YER BIKE: Sarah Blomkamp from the Stone and Wood Byron Bike rack project with Byron cyclist Louie O'Riordan.
WHEN is a bike rack not a bike rack? When it's also a sculptural bike rack.

There are just two weeks left for entries in the Byron Bike Rack Project.

Its time to get your sculptural design ideas in for the chance to be funded to the tune of $20,000 to bring your bike rack designs to life and see them used in the town of Byron Bay.

You can watch Meet the Judges series here with Jess Leitmanis talking about the competition here at: www.vimeo.com/247239177/e4aeb70481

For more information and entry forms for the Byron Bike Rack Project go to:stoneandwood.com.au/byron-bike-rack-project

Byron Shire News

