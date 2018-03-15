On your Byron bike rack

ON YER BIKE: At back are Trent McPherson from Stone and Wood Brewery (judge), Dan Smith from Clean Coast Collective (judge), Paul Harrington from Stone and Wood Brewery (judge), Denise Napier (judge from Byron Shire Public Art Panel), Julie Lipsett (judge from Byron Shire Public Art Panel), Joanne McMurty (Byron Shire Council), Sarah Blomkamp (Stone and Wood Brewery). At front- Dave Thompson (winner), Jess Leitmanis (from Stone and Wood Brewery (judge) and Luke Jones (winner).

LOCAL residents Luke Jones and David Thompson from Larc Collective Landscapes Architects have won the Byron Bike Rack Project funding them $20,000 to bring their design Happy Hoops to life and create sculptural bike racks for the town of Byron.

The community initiative was created and driven by Stone and Wood Brewery and Byron Shire Council with the aim of urging locals and visitors of Byron Bay to ride, rather than drive by creating a set of sculptural, functional, public art bike racks.

"The local independent brewery and council, are thrilled to be supporting an environmentally progressive and creative initiative for the community,” Sarah Blomkamp from Stone and Wood Brewery said.

"It has been a mammoth journey dating back to 2016 when Stone and Wood first proposed the concept to the Byron Shire Council, walking the town to locate the bike rack sites, running a public competition, to having 23 solid, local submissions to getting six skilled finalists submitting such detailed and well thought out entries.

The Byron Shire Public Art Panel also worked alongside in the process of naming the winner.

"It was a gruelling judging process due to the depth and range of entries, one that was not an easy process,” a panel spokesperson said.

Happy Hoops consists of bike racks that will be located at 6 sites around Byron made from hollow stainless-steel tube construction.

"The suite of Happy Hoops consists of Peace Loop, Wave Window, Sun Follower and Rainbow Ring all eluding to the life we live in Byron Bay,” Lark Collective Landscape's Luke Jones said.

"The culture of Byron and Northern Rivers is deeply rooted around the beautiful environment we live amongst and each of the four elements reflect this.

"The functionality of each design has been key in its evolution - pared back and simple, much like life in Byron Bay.”

The winners now have two months to manufacturer the bike racks and have partnered with N.A Mathie Steel and local welders in Binna Burra. Installation will take place by the Byron Shire Council with an expected date of use in June this year.

Stone and Wood will celebrate the installation with a community bike ride.