On the shoulder of giants

BIG STRIDES: Santos Organics' Michael Lyon (left) and Renew Fest's Thomas Kelly and creative director Ella Rose Goninan (right) are excited to be partnering with Small Giants.

BIG STRIDES: Santos Organics' Michael Lyon (left) and Renew Fest's Thomas Kelly and creative director Ella Rose Goninan (right) are excited to be partnering with Small Giants. Christian Morrow

PHILANTHROPIC group Small Giants has signed up as long-term partners with COREM to support Renew Fest, the North Coast's own pioneering waste-free sustainability festival.

Founded in 2007 by Danny Almagor and Berry Liberman, Small Giants offers support to businesses and entrepreneurs shifting to a more socially equitable and environmentally sustainable world.

COREM, a community group working towards creating 100 per cent community-owned renewable energy for Mullumbimby, will be presenting Renew Fest from May 18-20 this year at Wildspace and Mullumbimby Showgrounds.

"We are grateful to partner with COREM to support and nurture Renew Fest,” Small Giants' Dan Fitzgerald said.

"Building a holistic, regenerative framework for human societies to live in harmony with the natural environment is the purpose underpinning all that we do.

"Collectively, we hope to evolve a whole, interdependent, place-based approach that can lead our Northern Rivers community towards empathy and a new economy.”

Renew Fest creative director Ella Rose Goninan said, "I feel certain changes we are needing to make for a regenerative society to become a reality are well and truly on.

"With Small Giants on board, we now collectively have an unstoppable gathering of all eight forms of capital mobilising to launch the fullest vision of Renew Fest into the global arena of positive change agents.

"The Renew crew couldn't be more grateful and thrilled to be experiencing how ripe and ready we are as a community to engage for real in full system change.”

To celebrate their support for Renew Fest, Santos Organics is offering discounted local tickets throughout the whole ticket season to all Byron Shire residents from all Santos Organics Outlets.

"We have partnered with COREM since the beginning to support this fantastic, game-changing festival,” Santos Organics general manager Michael Lyon said.

"We celebrate the grassroots movement and the impact we can have with our collective efforts to live harmoniously on this planet.

"With the festival now in its third year, we are loving being an active part of COREM's long-term goals for our shire via the agency of this collaboratively held festival.”

To buy local tickets go to any Santos store with ID with your current address. For info and ticket prices go to www.renewfest.org.au.