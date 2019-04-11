On the road to stardom

THE Bluesfest Busking Competition is almost upon us with 64 emerging artists of all ages already fine-tuning their songs for the opportunity to perform in front of a the Bluesfest 30th anniversary audience at the 2019 festival.

The Busking Comp kicks off this weekend with the Grommet heats on from 9am-5pm this Saturday at the Byron Youth Centre.

This year the grommet comp will be held in conjunction with the Byron Flea market, a fabulous initiative focusing on youth arts.

The Open Semi-finals takes place on this Sunday, April 14, and Monday, April 15, from 5pm daily at the Byron Bay Brewery - Bluesfest's official beer sponsor.

This event promises to be its own mini-festival in itself and will kick that Bluesfest vibe into full swing.

The finale will take place from 5pm on Wednesday at the iconic Beach Hotel with nine of the best taking to the stage for the finals show-down. A special guest will close the show, they are a previous Bluesfest busking finalist, currently No-1 on the musical charts and selling out shows everywhere.

2019 Bluesfest Busking Prizes include:

Over 18 and Grommet winner play on the Bluesfest Delta stage 2019 and 2020

Over 18 winner gets a recording package with Rocking horse Studio and Independent producer Murray Burns worth $5,500.

Grommet winner gets a recording package at LaCueva and producer Nick Didia worth $5,500

. Bluesfest Busking winners will have their guitar case painted during their Delta stage performance by Rebecca Cunningham.

Other prizes include: a $7500 film and production package awarded by the Filmery at the finals; $2,500 Fender package (Fender California Series Redondo Classic and Gretsch G2622 Streamliner Centre-Block, Single Barrel Stain); $500 Spell clothing voucher awarded to most inspired outfit, female artist at the Finals; and a $500 Thrills clothing voucher for the most inspired outfit, male artist at the finals.

For all prize details follow @bluesfestbusking.