On green to raise funds for hospital

NOT ALL lifesavers wear Speedos and sprint down the beach into the waves, some just quietly work away in the community raising funds to buy vital equipment for our local hospital.

To that end, Byron Central Hospital Auxiliary will stage their annual Charity Golf Day on Sunday, September 29, at Byron Bay Golf Club.

Each year the auxiliary receives a wish list from thehospital for a diverse variety of equipment they need that cannot be sourced by any means other than through fundraising activities.

"Throughout its 65-year history, the Byron Bay Hospital Auxiliary has had a dedicated band of women and men who have volunteered to raise funds for specialist equipment to support patients and staff,” BBHA president Mollie Strong said.

"In the past the auxiliary has provided $36,000 for equipment to set up a gynecology clinic at the hospital.

"Monies could not beraised without the generous support of localbusinesses, who year after year very generously donate a large and varied array of goods and cash for prizes.”

Any businesses wishing to support the golf day should phone 66853162

To play, phone Byron Bay Golf Club on 66856977.