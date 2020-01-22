Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nathan Baggaley has been charged over his alleged role in the bungled import of more than $176 million of cocaine.
Nathan Baggaley has been charged over his alleged role in the bungled import of more than $176 million of cocaine.
News

Olympic kayaker to stay behind bars on major drug charges

Danielle Buckley
22nd Jan 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OLYMPIC silver medallist Nathan Baggaley who is accused of helping import $176 million of cocaine has been refused bail for a second time.

The 44-year-old champion kayaker from Byron Bay has been behind bars since June last year after he was charged with aiding or abetting the importation of drugs.

Police have alleged Baggaley bought a $100,000 boat which was used to collect 600kg of cocaine from a larger vessel off the northern NSW coast in 2018.

Baggaley's father, who has previously offered $100,000 surety for his son's release, sat in the back of Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday where the bail application was dismissed.

The court was closed for the majority of the application, which was Baggaley's second bid for freedom.

In August last year, Baggaley was refused bail with Justice Peter Davis citing that he was a high flight risk. - NewsRegional

bail application bail refused court drug charges editors picks nathan baggaley olympic
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Chips fly in Brunswick Heads

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Chips fly in Brunswick Heads

        News EVERY year, hundreds of people visit Brunswick Heads in January for the Festival of the Fish n’ Chips.

        Flood study aims to help reduce risks to people, property

        premium_icon Flood study aims to help reduce risks to people, property

        Council News "We need input from residents, businesses, people who know the area"

        Accused carjacker claims it wasn’t him, court hears

        premium_icon Accused carjacker claims it wasn’t him, court hears

        News The man ordered a woman out of her car before driving away

        Fire’s long gone, but tourists avoid hinterland destination

        premium_icon Fire’s long gone, but tourists avoid hinterland destination

        News EVEN with discounted rates Nightcap Ridge is deadly quiet in wake of Mt Nardi...