Old world Bali bliss

BALI TEMPLE: This small temple is located within the hotel grounds. Jann Burmester

A HUGE stone pot resplendent with vibrant colored water lilies greets me as I step inside the cool interior of the Kumala Hotel in Legian, Bali.

Outside its hot and humid and the traffic is endless.

It's like I've stepped into my own quiet, tropical paradise and everywhere I look it's a riot of colour and that unmistakable romance and magic that is Bali.

The Kumala Hotel is in the middle of busy Legian and it's my home for the next few days.

I discovered this gem a few years ago and have returned many times since.

Cheap and cheerful, it's a slice of the old-world Bali I know and love.

Stone paths wind their way through gorgeous tropical gardens adorned with sweet-scented frangipanis, bright pink bougainvilleas, birds nests and staghorns and of course hundreds of towering palm trees - iconic on any island paradise.

There are two pools, a restaurant and the original guesthouses and cottages have been renovated with new Balinese-style furnishings.

With 52 rooms, guests have the choice of several styles - from standard with air conditioning for just $37 a night - to deluxe rooms with air conditioning for $52 a night.

There's also a two-bedroom family suite for $108 per night and a presidential suite for $120 a night.

All rooms have a balcony or veranda.

For that price you won't get luxury, but what you will get are large clean rooms.

Nightly tariffs also include breakfast which features fresh fruit, cereals, breads and an 'egg station' where a chef cooks up delicious free-range eggs in any style.

The location is brilliant - step outside and you're just a minute's walk to Jalan 66 - renowned for its great shopping and cafes -including the Sacred Ground cafe which serves delicious and nutritious western and Indonesian food.

The main Street of Seminyak is just a leisurely 10-minute stroll.

The hotel attracts many return visitors and to my delight a lovely Australian couple I met last year are also staying at the hotel.

Guests are generally in the middle-age group, but the hotel is also great for families looking for reasonably-priced rooms.

You won't find any 'Bali bogans' here!

The staff can't do enough for you and I spend my days swimming, sunbathing and relaxing on my veranda.

So if you're looking for an authentic Balinese hotel that won't break the budget - then the Kumala Hotel is ideal.

- The author paid for her own trip.

IF YOU STAY: The Kumala Hotel is located in Jalan Werkudara, Legian, Bali. Phone: +62361732186.