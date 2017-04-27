Old mal serves well in the swell

MALIBU CLASSICS: Roisin Carolan and Mal Walker about to head out for the 'Old Mal' final at the Byron Bay Malibu Classic competition held over the weekend at Watego Beach. Roisin was the only female competitor in the 'Old Mal' division and went on to win. The 1966 McDonagh board she rode was once owned by Mr Walker who sold it to her at a good price. The board is 30 years older than Roisin.

BYRON Bay surfer Roisin Carolan was a standout at the three-day Byron Bay Malibu Classic winning the open old mal division.

In other divisions, Annie Granier won the open women's final ahead of Eleanor McCready and Kristy Quirk.

About 150 surfers competed this year with the event running for the 37th time.

Lennox Head surfer Scott Channon won the open nine foot division for the second time on Monday.

Channon, 33, previously won the event in 2014 and overcame the likes of Byron Bay's Jack Entwistle and defending champion Joel Tilley in the final at Wategos Beach.

Channon also finished second in the over-30s and was thrilled with his performance in the open final.

Entwistle finished runner-up and was not long back from competing in the world titles at Papua New Guinea.

Other winners included: Hayden Swan (loggers), Josh Smith (open-40 old male), Kristy Quirk (over-40 women), Michael Black (over-30s), Gareth Donovan (over-40s), Charlie O'Sullivan (over-50s), Mike Pimm (over-60s), Alan Atkins (over-65s) Jye Whyatt (junior boys) Mick Gett (big boys), Adam Ryan (sponsors)