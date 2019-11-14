Oil company eyes off Australian coastal icon for drilling

THREAT: A new film aimed at protecting the Great Australian Bight from oil exploration is coming to Byron Bay

NORWEGIAN energy company Equinor is preparing to have another go at getting its thrice revised plan to drill for oil in the Great Australian Bight off the ground so Patagonia Ambassador Heath Joske is taking his #FightForTheBight campaign along the country's southern and eastern coastlines.

The Streaky Bay-based surfer is bringing his new film, The Head Of The Bight, to support of locals who have spoken up to defend their home to Byron on November 24 at the Community Centre.

"They are risking everything on an experiment out there. At best, nothing goes drastically wrong and they rip oil out of the Bight for years; we continue to pollute and destroy our planet, a few people make some really good money out of it and it toxifys our fisheries,” Surfer and Streaky Bay resident Heath Joske said.

"And at the worst... we're all stuffed.”

Directed, edited and filmed by Andrew Buckley and produced by Joske and Sean Doherty, the film unites indigenous custodians, fishermen, scientists, surfers, and activists.

Running 30-minutes, it follows on from Stand For The Bight and Fight For The Bight In Norway which saw Heath attend Equinor's AGM and deliver hand-written letters opposing their drill plans.

The films release comes at a critical stage as Equinor's deadline to re-submit to The National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority in on November 29, and Norwegian newspapers this week reported that Equinor is searching for a new CEO.

Over the next fortnight, Heath will present the film The Head Of The Bight alongside Mick Waters' Outdated Children at family-friendly screenings that will include a Q&A session.

For further details go to Patagonia Australia's Facebook page.