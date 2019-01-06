Oh what a night as Jersey Boys hits Brisbane

Jersey Boys charts the tale of how a group of blue-collar boys went from dingy lounge bars and petty crimes all the way to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Supplied by QPAC.

IT might be the story of four boys from New Jersey but it's the soundtrack to all our lives.

Whether we associate them with classics like Dirty Dancing, Love Actually or 10 Things I Hate About You - or the dance floor of a pub at closing time - we've all sung the songs a hundred times.

But we probably didn't know just how many were Four Seasons hits.

The musical Jersey Boys returns to Brisbane. Supplied by QPAC.

The musical's opening night in Brisbane this weekend was an eye opener to the great lyrics and harmonies to come out of these boys from the wrong side of the track.

Ryan Gonzalez has the goods as Frankie Valli. It's a hard voice to replicate, those high notes are insane, but he never misses a beat.

Jersey Boys rocked the Lyric Theatre on Saturday night. Jeff Busby

Cameron MacDonald excels as the full-of-himself Tommy DeVito - who claims to be the reason for the quartet's success but also nearly led to their downfall after finding himself $160,000 in debt to loan sharks.

While Gladton Toft's role as bass vocalist Nick Massi was less prominent on the stage, the Ipswich lad was a real crowd pleaser.

Between his mesmerising deep voice, making those harmonies sizzle, and his well-timed comedic lines, he was a surprise standout.

Jersey Boys starring Glaston Toft returns to Brisbane. Jeff Busby

MacDonald narrated the first part of the show as the Italian mobster-like, egotistical, group founder, songwriter extraordinaire Bob Gaudio, played by Thomas McGuane, took over once he joined the then Four Lovers.

He was the glue that held the musical narrative together, and at times the group as it transformed into the Four Seasons.

These lads sold 175 million records worldwide before they were 30 so weaving their story into a theatre show must have been an intriguing challenge.

The pace of the musical - ripping through the early days to set the narrative to move quickly to their knee-tapping hit songs - was dizzying in the beginning.

But as those crowd pleasers exploded on stage, it was hard not to bop along to your heart's content.

Jersey Boys is full of crowd-pleasing hits. Jeff Busby

With songs like Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry, Bye Bye Baby, Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You and December 1963, this cast, band and ensemble had the audience in the palm of their hands.

Jersey Boys plays at QPAC'S Lyric Theatre Wednesdays through Sundays until Sunday February 17.

It goes for two hours and 35 minutes with an interval.

Tickets begin at $70. Head here to book.